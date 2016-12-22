Nominations now open for the 2014 Gaming Intelligence HOT 50!

The January 2014 issue of GIQ magazine will once again reveal the profiles of the most talented, innovative and inspiring individuals working in the online gambling industry, as nominated by you.

The annual Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 recognises the people who have made a difference to their company or the industry during the past year, and those who are in a crucial position of influence for the year ahead.

Once again it will be industry professionals like you who will decide who is nominated - be it tech wizards or superstar CEOs, marketing magicians or CSR masterminds - the unifying factor will be excellence. The nominations will then be judged by a prestigious panel of judges, many of whom are themselves previous Hot 50 winners.



Submitting your nomination is simple

Just send an email to hot50@gamingintelligence.com with the following information:

• Name of the person you would like to nominate

• The company they work for and their job title

• A brief explanation as to why you feel your nominee should be included in the 2014 Hot 50.

The closing date for nominations is Friday 8th November, 2013.



The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2013 featured industry executives from 39 different organisations from across the globe, including gaming operators, suppliers, national regulators, industry associations and the legal profession.

The 2013 Hot 50 featured:

You can read more about all of the 2013 Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winners here.