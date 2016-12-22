Nominations now open for the 2014 Gaming Intelligence HOT 50!
The January 2014 issue of GIQ magazine will once again reveal the profiles of the most talented, innovative and inspiring individuals working in the online gambling industry, as nominated by you.
The annual Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 recognises the people who have made a difference to their company or the industry during the past year, and those who are in a crucial position of influence for the year ahead.
Once again it will be industry professionals like you who will decide who is nominated - be it tech wizards or superstar CEOs, marketing magicians or CSR masterminds - the unifying factor will be excellence. The nominations will then be judged by a prestigious panel of judges, many of whom are themselves previous Hot 50 winners.
Submitting your nomination is simple
Just send an email to hot50@gamingintelligence.com with the following information:
• Name of the person you would like to nominate
• The company they work for and their job title
• A brief explanation as to why you feel your nominee should be included in the 2014 Hot 50.
The closing date for nominations is Friday 8th November, 2013.
The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2013 featured industry executives from 39 different organisations from across the globe, including gaming operators, suppliers, national regulators, industry associations and the legal profession.
The 2013 Hot 50 featured:
Kenny Alexander, CEO of GVC | John Connelly, VP of business development at Bally Technologies | Brian Mattingley, CEO of 888 | David Rebuck, director or New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement | Itai Frieberger, COO of 888 | Canel Frichet, CEO of Winamax | Mark Brooker, MD of sports at Betfair | Gavin Isaacs, CEO of SHFL entertainment | Gustaf Hagman, co-founder of LeoVegas | Matthew Hill, directory of strategy at UK Gambling Commission | Robin Ramm Ericson, co-founder of LeoVegas | Eamonn Toland, president of Paddy Power North America | Mark Jones, CEO of Rank Interactive | Pat Harrison, operations director at 32Red | Matthias Dahms, CEO of Mybet | Mark Scheinberg, chairman of PokerStars | Nick Hagen, sports operations director at Betfair | Mikael Pawlo, CEO of Mr. Green | Lee Fenton, COO of Gamesys | Magnus Silfverberg, CEO of Betsson | Alen Lang, business development director at bwin.party | Keith O'Loughlin, CEO of Boylesports Online | Norbert Teufelberger, CEO of bwin.party | Henrik Tjarnstrom, CEO of Unibet | Ralph Topping, CEO of William Hill | Reuben Portanier, CEO of Malta Lotteries & Gaming Authority | Gil White, head of gaming practice at Herzog Fox Newton | Nick Abrahams, head of Roller Casino at Paddy Power | Chris Griffin, CEO of Betable | Sigmund Lee, CTO of Amaya | Raf Keustermans, CEO of Plumbee | Branko Milutinovic, CEO of Nordeus | Mats Westerlund, VP of products at Quickspin | Anna Sainsbury, CEO of GeoComply | Scarlet Robinson, MD of Rungood Gaming | Lee Amaitis, CEO of Cantor Gaming | Chris Ash, CEO of Ash Gaming | Matt Davey, CEO of Nyx Gaming | Christian Rajter, CEO of Mobenga | Shimon Akad, VP of operations at Playtech | Isaac Ward, head of gaming at Paddy Power | Guy Templer, head of business development at PokerStars | Andrew Lee, eGaming MD at William Hill | Will Roseff, finance director of Bet365 | Warren Murphy, CEO of Sporting Index | Simon Ordish, CEO of LVS | Roger Raatgever, CEO of Microgaming | Garth Kimber, CEO of Xela Holdings | Tony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games | Ashley Sandyford-Sykes, head of Quickfire at Microgaming
You can read more about all of the 2013 Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winners here.
October proved to be a difficult month for iGaming stocks as combined average share prices fell by 2 per cent during the period.
Lottoland’s success with its bet-on-lotteries concept has already attracted the ire of UK National Lottery operator Camelot. Lottoland UK managing director James Easterbrook and Home agency’s Nick Harrison explain how their new ad campaign is set to further boost UK operations.
The deposed William Hill chief executive James Henderson appears to have been put forward as a scapegoat for many of the operator’s problems. But the lack of a coherent strategy since his departure suggests a more deep-rooted problem.
An unwavering 20-year focus on delivering the best possible casino games experience to players has cemented NetEnt as a must-have supplier for iGaming operators worldwide, but as chief executive Per Eriksson explains, the company is just getting started.
