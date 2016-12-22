Job Reference: 14104



Description:



Our client is a North American based entertainment company that is one of the world’s most diversified providers of branded casino gaming. The affiliate program is focused on driving qualified players to a real money wager platform and providing reliable and timely reporting and tracking to affiliate partners for continued growth. As the Affiliate Manager, you will be working in a start-up environment and fully responsible for executing the strategy to grow and optimise the program.



This is a great opportunity to bootstrap the program and make significant gains in a new market, backed by one of the biggest brands in poker and real money gaming!



KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

Execute the day-to-day operations of the online affiliate program.

Identify, screen and recruit new affiliate partners to grow the program

Develop CRM programs to improve affiliate activation rates and productivity

Track daily performance of affiliate program to identify opportunities, as well ensure compliance with the program’s terms and conditions

Initiate new campaign ideas, incentives and bonus offers for affiliates

Work with marketing team to deploy and test campaign creative,

Work closely with the offline affiliate manager, and online and offline acquisition teams to integrate tracking into all their campaigns for centralised reporting

Act as the primary point of contact for the platform supplier, facilitating new feature releases and product expansion

Manage relationships with top affiliates to maximize affiliate sales and develop VIP campaigns

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

3+ years’ experience in affiliate management, preferably in online poker, or online real-money gaming

Experience with configuring and administering affiliate management platforms

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with some experience drafting affiliate communications

Technically literate; familiarity with performance networks technologies, advertising technologies, campaign administration, tracking tag implementation

Experience reconciling monthly affiliate reports and payments

Ability to generate reports and analyse data to recommend strategies to affiliates and the marketing team

Basic html skills a plus

To apply for this position please visit http://www.pentasia.com/vacancies,affiliate-manager_2094.html



To stay up to date with the latest industry developments and employment opportunities, sign up to our free newsletter, the Daily News Review from Gaming Intelligence.