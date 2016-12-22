In The Spotlight

Position: Affiliate Manager
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Salary: $90,000

Job Reference: 14104

Description:

Our client is a North American based entertainment company that is one of the world’s most diversified providers of branded casino gaming. The affiliate program is focused on driving qualified players to a real money wager platform and providing reliable and timely reporting and tracking to affiliate partners for continued growth. As the Affiliate Manager, you will be working in a start-up environment and fully responsible for executing the strategy to grow and optimise the program.

This is a great opportunity to bootstrap the program and make significant gains in a new market, backed by one of the biggest brands in poker and real money gaming!

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Execute the day-to-day operations of the online affiliate program.
  • Identify, screen and recruit new affiliate partners to grow the program
  • Develop CRM programs to improve affiliate activation rates and productivity
  • Track daily performance of affiliate program to identify opportunities, as well ensure compliance with the program’s terms and conditions
  • Initiate new campaign ideas, incentives and bonus offers for affiliates
  • Work with marketing team to deploy and test campaign creative,
  • Work closely with the offline affiliate manager, and online and offline acquisition teams to integrate tracking into all their campaigns for centralised reporting
  • Act as the primary point of contact for the platform supplier, facilitating new feature releases and product expansion
  • Manage relationships with top affiliates to maximize affiliate sales and develop VIP campaigns

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 3+ years’ experience in affiliate management, preferably in online poker, or online real-money gaming
  • Experience with configuring and administering affiliate management platforms
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills, with some experience drafting affiliate communications
  • Technically literate; familiarity with performance networks technologies, advertising technologies, campaign administration, tracking tag implementation
  • Experience reconciling monthly affiliate reports and payments
  • Ability to generate reports and analyse data to recommend strategies to affiliates and the marketing team
  • Basic html skills a plus

To apply for this position please visit http://www.pentasia.com/vacancies,affiliate-manager_2094.html

