Job Description:

Would you like to be the new Accountant to join the fresh & cool office in Malta? Do you have a love for numbers that makes us go “eh!?” Are you looking for a new challenge and want to excel your career with our growing team? Look no further…this is the job for you!

Reporting to senior management your responsibilities will include:

Monthly reconciliations of payment service providers and card processors, including actual postings of PSP transactions;

Assisting in the reporting of psp balances;

Monthly reconciliation of balance sheet items;

Monthly reconciliation of affiliate expenses and liaising with affiliate team regarding payment queries;

Compiling actual product revenue figures on the first day of the month;

Reviewing employee expense reports and ensure that all receipts are in place;

Assisting senior management with budget and forecast calculations;

Assist in the preparation of financial statements and liaising with external auditors;

Prepare ad hoc reporting as and when needed;

Supporting the finance team as required.

You have:

Three years’ experience within a Finance Department;

University degree in accounts or equivalent professional qualification. Candidates who reached the final stages of a recognised accountancy professional qualification will also be considered;

Ability to take full ownership of the responsibilities assigned including taking initiative to learn new processes as they arise and determining the correct accounting treatment;

Problem solving capabilities;

Good knowledge of office software applications especially Excel, including data manipulation;

Confidence in working with others but also independently and uphold a high standard of work ethic, always ensuring to complete all assigned tasks accurately;

Be a team player and be able to enjoy a diverse working environment with people from different cultures;

Be a responsible and trustworthy person who can use your initiative to meet agreed deadlines;

Experience in the use of Microsoft Dynamics will be considered as an asset;

Audit experience and experience within the Finance Department of a gaming company is considered an asset.

Benefits:

Subsidised Gym, fresh fruit, good coffee to get your fix and soft drinks to cool off on the balcony are some of the benefits, when you land an opportunity with us.

Ok, so you can do all that and have necessary skill set and the perks are sweet too! Now a little bit more about us…

Comeon.com is an international gaming site offering sportsbook, casino and poker to its players. The Come On Group has offices in Malta, United Kingdom and Stockholm, and currently employs 130+ people.

We are a young, dynamic and innovative company and seek others who have the same entrepreneurial spirit to share ideas and make them happen. So, if you are tired of dealing with 'suits' who can't make decisions, and tiresome middle management politics, then ComeOn! is the place to be.

What are you waiting for? Send your CV and a cover letter here and tell us how much you want this role!

Applications might take 2 weeks to review so please stay cool. We shall get back to you ;)

