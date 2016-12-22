In The Spotlight

Features

Features

Features

More News

Ladbrokes has been named title sponsor of the 2016 editions of the World Grand Prix and Players Championships, two major snooker tournaments organised by World Snooker.

The deal gives the operator naming rights to the tournaments, with the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix taking place between March 8th and 13th in Llandudno, and the Ladbrokes Players Championship on March 22nd, in Manchester. Both competitions will be broadcast live in the UK on the freeview channel ITV4.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ladbrokes will also double the bonus paid by World Snooker to any player who scores a successful 147 break.

The Grand Prix sees 32 players from a one-year ranking list compete, with Judd Trump the current title holder after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in last year’s final. The Players Championship, meanwhile, features players from the Order of Merits from the European and Asian Tours.

Ladbrokes notes that snooker is becoming an increasingly popular sport for live betting, with almost 80 per cent of stakes placed during matches in 2015.

“We're bolstering our sponsorship portfolio all the time and the addition of two popular snooker tournaments will serve us well,” Ladbrokes chief marketing officer Kristof Fahy said.

“We are building our brand in a sport which has proven in-play betting appeal. Sponsorship at Ladbrokes is much more than sticking ribbons on a trophy and we're looking forward to working with World Snooker to raise the profile of these events even further.”

“We’re delighted to bring in Ladbrokes as title sponsor for both of these world ranking events,” World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn added. “They are a fantastic team and we look forward to working with them.

“Both the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix and the Ladbrokes Players Championship will see many of the world’s best players competing for a prestigious title and a top prize of £100,000. The fans watching live in the arena as well as the millions watching on ITV4 will see snooker of the highest quality.”

Related

Latest News

Grid List

Financial News

Financial News

Toronto-listed supplier NYX Gaming Group has taken the first step towards improving its capital structure by increasing the term facility of its existing debt by £15m.

Marketing News

Marketing News

News UK-owned sports betting site Sun Bets has been named as the new sponsor of the Grade One Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Business News

Business News

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech will power the first cross-border poker network which is being launched by Finland’s RAY and Austria’s win2day.

Legal & Regulatory News

Legal & Regulatory News

The UK Gambling Commission is set to introduce a new licence fee structure in April 2017 that it says will benefit the majority of operators.

M&A News

M&A News

Barcelona-based Win Systems is positioning itself as an omni-channel provider of systems solutions following its acquisition of Slovenia-based gaming machine manufacturer and games developer Gold Club.

Games News

Games News

The Tropicana will this week become the fourth casino property in Atlantic City to launch GameCo’s skill-based video game gambling machines (VGM).

Lottery News

Lottery News

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a six-year extension to its long-running partnership with Argentina's Boldt Gaming, which provides lottery products and services to the Buenos Aires Lottery.

People News

People News

Hydra Industries has confirmed that Daniel Silvers will join the company as chief strategy officer upon completion of its acquisition of Inspired.

Industry Jobs

Industry Jobs

Position: Senior Frontend Web Developer (Dutch Speaking)
Location: Malta

Blog

Blog

David Baazov’s bid to retake control of the company he formerly led as chief executive has taken another turn, with one of his named investors claiming to have no involvement in the deal. Here is what we know so far.

Advertisements

Twitter

GIQ Magazine

Latest issue now online

Playtech Banner