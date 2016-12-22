Ladbrokes has been named title sponsor of the 2016 editions of the World Grand Prix and Players Championships, two major snooker tournaments organised by World Snooker.

The deal gives the operator naming rights to the tournaments, with the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix taking place between March 8th and 13th in Llandudno, and the Ladbrokes Players Championship on March 22nd, in Manchester. Both competitions will be broadcast live in the UK on the freeview channel ITV4.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ladbrokes will also double the bonus paid by World Snooker to any player who scores a successful 147 break.

The Grand Prix sees 32 players from a one-year ranking list compete, with Judd Trump the current title holder after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in last year’s final. The Players Championship, meanwhile, features players from the Order of Merits from the European and Asian Tours.

Ladbrokes notes that snooker is becoming an increasingly popular sport for live betting, with almost 80 per cent of stakes placed during matches in 2015.

“We're bolstering our sponsorship portfolio all the time and the addition of two popular snooker tournaments will serve us well,” Ladbrokes chief marketing officer Kristof Fahy said.

“We are building our brand in a sport which has proven in-play betting appeal. Sponsorship at Ladbrokes is much more than sticking ribbons on a trophy and we're looking forward to working with World Snooker to raise the profile of these events even further.”

“We’re delighted to bring in Ladbrokes as title sponsor for both of these world ranking events,” World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn added. “They are a fantastic team and we look forward to working with them.



“Both the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix and the Ladbrokes Players Championship will see many of the world’s best players competing for a prestigious title and a top prize of £100,000. The fans watching live in the arena as well as the millions watching on ITV4 will see snooker of the highest quality.”