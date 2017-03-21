In The Spotlight

Betfred has moved into free-to-play gaming with the launch of Betfred Social, a new app developed in partnership with Caleta Gaming, the studio behind the Brasingo social slot game.

Betfred Social is now live for online, mobile and tablet play and features a range of slots and bingo games, as well as a blackjack product.

It also features the exclusive Betfred Bonus King Blackjack and Magical Clover games, with two other titles, Jungle Beauty and Day at the Races, to be added in the coming months.

Users can either play via Facebook or without registering, and will be able to collect hourly and daily coin bonuses, as well as purchasing additional in-game currency.

"We are very excited to offer this social casino to a wide audience and want all players to have fun and enjoy playing Betfred Social." Betfred head of content Andrew Horne said of the launch.

It marks the operator's second foray into social gaming, after it partnered social football games developer We R Interactive in 2012. This saw its brand featured in the game I AM PLAYR, a title which saw users take on the role of a professional footballer.

Its development partner for Betfred Social, Caleta Gaming, was behind Brasingo, a social slot game which sees players progress through different environments based on famous regions and landmarks in Brazil. It has also developed another social slot app, Islands of Fortune, and Khamsa Poker.

"We're really excited to bring these new games to the Betfred audience," Caleta Gaming chief executive David Marcus said. "It's an incredible opportunity for players to engage with Betfred and play new content which have unique qualities."

