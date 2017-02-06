2017 February European Online Gaming Forum 2017 6 February 2017 Grange City Hotel, London, UK Website [GI subscribers get a 15% discount by quoting P15-999-GAMEI17] ICE 2017 7 - 9 February 2017 ExCeL, London, UK Website March Sports Betting East Africa 2017 13 - 14 March 2017 Hilton, Addis Ababa, Ethiopa Website ENADA Primavera 2017 15 - 17 March 2017 Rimini Expo Centre, Italy Website iGaming Asia Congress 2017 27 - 29 March 2017 Grand Hyatt, Macau Website April i-Gaming Forum 2017 5 - 6 April 2017 Vasateatern, Stockholm, Sweden Website Fantasy Sports Betting Asia 2017 27 - 28 April 2017 Conrad Macau, China Website May Cyprus Gaming 2017 8 - 9 May 2017 Kyrenia, Cyprus Website SAGSE Central America & Caribbean 2017 9 - 10 May 2017 El Panama Convention Center, Panama Website G2E Asia 2017 16 - 18 May 2017 The Venetian, Macau Website The Africa Business of Sport and Stadia Summit (BOSS) 2017 30 May - 1 June 2017 Bidvest Wanderers, Johannesburg, South Africa Website July Sports Betting West Africa 2017 17 - 19 July 2017 Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria Website November BiG Africa Super Show 2017 7 - 8 November 2017 Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa Website SAGSE Latin America 2017 7 - 9 November 2017 Buenos Aires, Argentina Website

