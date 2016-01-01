Gaming Intelligence Sponsors



INTRALOT is the trusted Partner of Organisations that want to offer a Unified Player Interactive Experience to their players. INTRALOT offers the most robust, efficient and versatile Gaming Platform in the industry, seamlessly combining Mobile and Home Users with Retail, while connecting innovative Gaming Verticals.



We capitalise on the Global Footprint and the extensive Customer Base, to advance the Best Practices that provide the cornerstone of continued success with product and services design, always at the industry forefront.



Our Platforms Open Architecture allows the best gaming content to be integrated in a seamless manner, providing significant benefits to our Customers that wish to include their favorite third Partner Games and take advantage of our partnership models, always centred on efficiency and Customer Centricity. We believe that Systems and Human Capital combined with the proven business models are the key success factors to compete and excel in the challenging Regulatory Landscape.







Playtech develops unified software platforms and content for the online and land-based gaming industry, together with providing a range of ancillary services such as marketing, hosting and CRM services.



Leading gaming applications include casino, poker, bingo, sports betting, live gaming, casual and fixed odds games. Playtech provides licensees with the tools to maximise cross-selling opportunities, player loyalty and yield, all through the powerful management interface - the IMS. The Group's capabilities enable the delivery of an integrated software or turnkey solution, with players accessing online, broadcast, mobile and server-based gaming terminals through a single account.



New licensees include existing online operators upgrading or diversifying their offering, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants making their online gaming debut, particularly in newly-regulated markets.



Founded in 1999, Playtech has some 2,000 employees located in development centres in seven countries.

As a division of Scientific Games Corporation, SG Interactive is a leading provider of digital gaming solutions for online and land-based casinos – all supported by a deep and broad portfolio of player-favorite content through the Bally, Barcrest, Shuffle Master and Williams studios. This includes access through our Remote Game Server to famous games like Rainbow Riches ®, Zeus and Cash Wizard as well as an industry-leading library of licensed brands.

SG Interactive gives operators games to keep players engaged. Whether it’s built on the smash hit Colossal Reels™ game engine featured in Spartacus Gladiator of Rome™, the Reel Boost game engine made popular with Zeus™ III or one of many others – players can expect an exciting ride. Plus, games engage with rousing features like Big Bet, Unique Form Factors, Episodic gaming and more!

Our premium products also include SG Universe, which empowers land-based casinos to deepen relationships with players through incremental engagement on and off the casino floor.

TXODDS is a data company specialised in the aggregation and global distribution of real time sports betting odds.

Working with many of the industry's biggest names our services are in use at the front line of trading rooms globally, where the focus lies on real time, accurate and relevant data.

Our suite of services comprises the TXAPI, TXLAB and TXTRADER, and includes the world's most comprehensive sports betting odds data archive - stored in mechanisms for easy retrieval for further historical analysis and modelling purposes.

We work closely with clients from startups to web giants, to provide custom betting data solutions that enhance their existing trading systems.

Our team is happy to talk through potential sports data projects and opportunities, so if you'd like to discuss - contact us now at www.txodds.com.



