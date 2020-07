London-listed gaming operator Rank Group expects underlying profit for the fiscal year ended 30 June to be at the lower end of previous guidance due to expenses related to venue reopenings.

The company will reopen 35 of its 77 Mecca venues in England on 4 July following the COVID-19 shutdown, with a further 30 venues expected to reopen throughout July and August. Twelve other venues will remain closed until October while their ongoing viability is assessed.

Rank’s [...]