Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has reported a 10 per cent drop in group revenue to SEK1,289.5m for the final quarter of 2019.

The revenue decline was driven by a continued weak performance in Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands, with casino revenue down 10 per cent to SEK964.1m and sportsbook revenue declining 9 per cent to SEK311.6m. Revenue from other products declined by 41 per cent to SEK13.8m during the quarter.

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Revenue Comparison (SEK)

The Nordics [...]