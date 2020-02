Swedish state-owned lottery and gaming operator Svenska Spel has reported a 2 per cent drop in full year net gaming revenue to SEK8.58bn (€813.9m) for 2019, despite an improved performance during the fourth quarter.

Svenska Spel said that its digital and sports and casino businesses continued to develop positively during the quarter, although revenue was “not at the level that is being sought”, mainly as a result of fierce competition and increased efforts in gaming responsibility.

