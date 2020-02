France’s regulated online betting and gaming market has recorded its best performance since 2010 as total gross gaming revenue increased by 18 per cent to €1.42bn during 2019.

Sports betting turnover from the country’s 13 licensed operators surpassed €5bn for the first time in 2019, climbing 30 per cent versus the prior year period to €5.06bn.

This generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) from sports betting of €880m, up 27 per cent year-on-year, with average active players per week rising 20 per cent [...]