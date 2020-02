Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group has reported a net loss of €64.7m for 2019 as it transitions away from gaming operations to focus on its B2B offering.

Gaming Innovation Group’s (GiG) full year revenue amounted to €123.0m in 2019 compared to €151.4m a year earlier, with the 19 per cent decline attributable to lower B2C revenue and challenging market conditions in Sweden, as well as the loss of a high value customer in the comparable period a year ago.

Treating B2C as discontinued operations, [...]