New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to $3.40bn for the full 2019 year, despite posting a decline in revenue during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 fell by 3 per cent year-on-year to $863m, largely driven by a 5 per cent drop on revenue from supplier’s core Gaming segment, due to fewer systems launches in Canada compared to last year and lower machine unit sales.

At the end of Q4 the [...]