Stockholm-listed gaming operator Global Gaming 555 is targeting a return to profitability in 2020 following a tumultuous 2019 in which revenue fell by more than 50 per cent to SEK412.1m, resulting in a net loss of SEK122.0m for the year.

The withdrawal of Global Gaming’s leading brand Ninja Casino from the Swedish market following its license revocation in June 2019 caused fourth-quarter revenue to fall by 75.7 per cent versus Q4 2018 to SEK57.5m.

The substantial fall in revenue led [...]