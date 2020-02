Stockholm-listed online lead generation specialist Catena Media has reported a 2 per cent decline in revenue to €102.8m for 2019, after suffering a fall in revenue for the third consecutive quarter.

Revenue in Q4 fell 3 per cent year-on-year to €26.6m, including an exceptional €0.5m adjustment relating to its US business in previous periods. Casino represented 59 per cent of revenue, with sports accounting for 36 per cent, and financial services the remaining 5 per cent.

New depositing customers (NDCs) totalled 113,283 [...]