Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Net Gaming Europe has posted a 23 per cent drop in revenue to €14.3m for the full 2019 year as results were impacted by a major change in the company’s business model.

The company said that the main purpose of changing the business model was to build a more stable revenue base with a larger share of recurring revenue.

By the end of Q4, Net Gaming reached a revenue share level of 64 per cent of revenue, compared to [...]