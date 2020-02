William Hill chief executive officer Ulrik Bengtsson delivered his first results announcement to the market this morning and spoke to Gaming Intelligence to deliver his verdict on a satisfactory but tough year.

William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson was delighted that online revenue had eclipsed retail for the first time, although he was quick to point out that is no reflection on the importance of its retail business.

However, it is a significant milestone for the business and it has been a [...]