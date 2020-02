London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has reported a 14 per cent increase in revenue to £2.14bn for the full 2019 year, following growth across its Online, Australian and US businesses.

Flutter said that it was a successful year for the company as it took a leadership position in the US online sports betting and gaming market, continued to perform strongly in Australia, and expanded its European presence through the acquisition of Georgian operator Adjarabet.

Group underlying EBITDA for the year was [...]