Madrid-listed gaming operator Codere has posted a 6 per cent decline in revenue to €1.39bn for 2019, despite growing contributions from its Online business.

The company recorded growth from its Online, Spain, Italy and Uruguay business segments, offset by declines in Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Argentina.

Latin America accounted for more than half of 2019 revenue at €796.5m, a fall of 12 per cent year-on-year, while revenue from Europe grew 2 per cent to €533.0m and Online revenue grew [...]