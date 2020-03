New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 1 per cent fall in revenue to US$4.79bn for 2019, although revenue climbed 2 per cent in constant currency.

Revenue from IGT's North America Gaming & Interactive division increased by 7 per cent to $1.07bn for the year, as 15 per cent higher product sales revenue of $437.0m offset a 3 per cent decline in gaming services revenue to $605.0m.

International revenue rose 2 per cent to $840m [...]