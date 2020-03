Licensed gambling operators in Latvia grew their combined gross gaming revenue by 10.5 per cent to €324.3m in 2019, buoyed by strong growth online.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) at the country’s 15 licensed private operators and state-owned Latvijas Loto rose by 10.5 per cent to €307.1m, with other gaming activity in bars and billiards halls contributing a further €17.3m.

Latvia 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (€)

Land-based gaming machines continued to dominate the market in 2019 as GGR [...]