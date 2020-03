London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings has reported a 23 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to £3.66bn for 2019, benefiting from a full year’s trading of Ladbrokes Coral.

GVC recorded underlying growth in all areas of the business except UK Retail machines, where revenue declined following the implementation of the £2 limit on B2 machines stakes.

2019 Revenue Comparison (£)

Online represented 42 per cent of the 2019 total as net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 27 per cent [...]