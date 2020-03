New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 9 per cent increase in total revenue to US$153.4m for 2019, benefiting from the first contribution from its newly acquired UK gaming terminals business.

Revenue during the final quarter of the year soared 116 per cent to $66.4m, driven by growth across all business segments and revenue of $32.9m from the acquisition of Novomatic’s Gaming Technology Group.

This comprised $27.6m of service revenue, of which $8.6m was generated [...]