Toronto-listed betting and gaming operator The Stars Group Inc said Monday that it remains confident of delivering revenue growth this year, despite the recent postponement and cancellation of a number of major sporting events globally.

In a trading update, the operator said that Q1 revenue from its International segment was slightly ahead of the prior year period on a constant currency basis, while the UK segment had experienced continued strong underlying trends alongside favorable sporting results, leading to strong growth in revenue.

“We are [...]