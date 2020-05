New York-listed casino operator Century Casinos has reported a 92 per cent increase in revenue to $87.7m for the first quarter of 2020, with results boosted by the acquisition of three casinos at the end of last year.

Despite the temporary closure of its casinos in mid-March, revenue from US venues soared 562 per cent year-on-year to $53.4m following the acquisitions of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in West Virginia, and Century Casino Cape Girardeau and [...]