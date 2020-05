Sweden’s regulated gambling market has recorded a 2 per cent year-on-year drop in turnover to SEK5.90bn (€559m) in the first quarter of 2020, despite growth from the online betting and gaming sector.

Turnover was down 11 per cent compared to the previous quarter’s record SEK6.65bn, with the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting the country’s land-based gambling sector in March.

As a result, turnover from Svenska Spel-operated state lottery and Vegas gaming machines fell by 21 per cent to [...]