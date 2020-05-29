Malta Gaming Authority survey looks at impact of COVID-19

A survey conducted by the Malta Gaming Authority shows that both B2B and B2C gaming licensees expect lower revenue this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 64 B2B suppliers who participated in the MGA survey said that revenue is forecast to be 20 per cent lower than previous budget estimates due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting up to 38 per cent of the suppliers in the segment to postpone planned investments.

The 151 B2C operators in the survey said that they expect revenue to be 12 per cent lower than previously forecast, driven by Type 2 licensees (sports betting), who expect 40 per cent lower gross sports betting revenue for the year, partly offset by growth in online casino revenue.

Among those with both B2B and B2C operations, gross revenue is expected to be 20 per cent lower, with 66 per cent of these firms postponing investments as a result.