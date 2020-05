The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has revealed that the UK gambling market shrunk by 0.5 per cent to £14.3bn in the 12 month period between October 2018 and September 2019.

Total gross gambling yield (GGY) was down marginally compared to the April 2018 to March 2019 period, with GGY excluding lotteries down by 2 per cent on the previous reporting period to £10.5bn.

UK Gambling Industry by Sector (£) - Oct 2018 to Sept 2019

Remote gambling continued [...]