Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 17 per cent fall in gross gaming revenue to €328.3m for the first quarter of 2020, following the closure of its retail stores and gaming halls due to COVID-19.

OPAP said that gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 2 per cent year-on-year up until the shop closures on 14 March, with positive performances from its video lottery terminal (VLT) and sports betting businesses, as well as increased [...]