Paris-listed lottery and gaming operator FDJ has revealed that the two months of lockdown in France had a negative impact of close to €200m on its revenue.

Ahead of its General Meeting later today, FDJ said that total stakes had dropped by nearly 60 per cent over the period, with the COVID-19 enforced lockdown impacting EBITDA by €100m.

Since the start of the crisis, the company has implemented an action plan aimed at saving more than €80m, [...]