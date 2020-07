Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has reported a 44 per cent increase in revenue to €8.8m for the first quarter of 2020, benefiting from the launch of its gaming platform with several new operators during the period.

The supplier continued to focus on revenue diversification during Q1, decreasing its dependence on revenue from German-facing operators with Schleswig-Holstein licenses.

Revenue from these operators generated 30 per cent of Bragg’s Q1 revenue, down from a 46 per cent share a [...]