London-listed gaming operator William Hill has placed new shares with institutional and retail investors to raise more than £200m.

William Hill is issuing a total of 174,872,457 new ordinary shares at a price of 128 pence per share for gross proceeds of £224m, which will be used to deliver on the company’s growth ambitions and to improve liquidity.

The majority of the new shares (169.1m) have been placed with institutional investors, with Barclays Bank and Citigroup Global [...]