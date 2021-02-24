Your industry needs you

The State of Online Gaming 2021 is a project that will help us to reveal the most important issues facing the industry but we need your help

This industry is in the midst of massive upheaval. Governments are intent on reaping the rewards of an industry that is growing at a speed rivalled by few others, while also wanting to control it - to placate the concerns of puritans and incumbents, or to make it safe for everyone, depending on where you sit in that particular discussion.

Governments are not the only ones paying attention to this industry. The financial community will always want a piece of any industry that is growing at such a pace. Investors are not exactly spoiled for choice when it comes to investable opportunities. The current wave of Spacs surging onto Nasdaq is taking a fair few betting and gaming companies with it. And then there’s M&A...

Meanwhile the technological revolution that has resulted in an exponential growth in bandwidth and a supercomputer in your pocket continues apace. As that technological revolution rolls on, a new demographic rolls in with esports, bitcoin, Twitch and the rest. And, of course, there is the ongoing fallout from the pandemic.

Such is the frenzy of activity, it can be a bit of a struggle to keep up. Which is where we come in, I guess. We try to provide a place to reflect and to analyse but even we can get a bit carried away with the daily shenanigans.

So we thought it would be a good idea to take stock. To ask you, dear readers, what is pressing your buttons. What are your priorities? What is consuming your days and where are you going next?

The result is The State of Online Gaming 2021 - a survey of the scene, a questionnaire that will help us and hopefully help you better understand where we are amid all this upheaval.

We tapped our friends at Future Anthem to help out with the data analytics. Who better to crunch the data than a data scientist? We reckon Anthem are onto something pretty special. Recent deals with Entain and Big Time Gaming - arguably the industry’s most important operator and games supplier respectively - suggest that others think so too.

But we need your help too. So, please fill out the questionnaire. Just click here. It will take about eight minutes and you will get entered into a draw that might see you rewarded with one of ten £50 Amazon vouchers.

Thanks for your help. We look forward to sharing the results with you in a few weeks time.

sah@gamingintelligence.com