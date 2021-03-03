B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence

There are not many industries that are growing right now. The betting and gaming industry is one that is. The global online gambling market is worth around $60bn and can expect to double over the next few years. It is an industry that is dominated by regulations and M&A; and it is an industry that is under fire from politicians and mainstream media. This is fertile ground for journalists.

You will be covering cutting edge technology developments, an evolving political and legal environment, and big money M&A. You will interview chief executives, regulators, politicians, lawyers, bankers and other industry movers and shakers.

Gaming Intelligence is the industry’s leading B2B publisher, a trusted source of information for the betting and gaming industry’s most important operators and suppliers.

We are expanding our team of journalists and need news hounds and investigative features writers to get under the skin of this flourishing industry.

You will receive guidance and training from our editors, but you will need to be self-motivated and independent. You will be working from home initially, with the potential to move to our London office or Southern Spain HQ.

About you:

You will likely come from a B2B background covering business, finance or law. You will have two to four years’ experience, but most importantly, you will know how to make contacts, maintain relationships, dig out stories and you will be a good writer, capable of writing breezy and readable copy that is intelligent and accurate.

You will also enjoy crunching numbers from financial reports or from governmental bodies and looking into the stories that those numbers reveal.

Any experience with videos, webinars and other multimedia content is a plus.

A commitment to accuracy is essential in everything you do.

Pay: Negotiable

Hours: Full-time

Location: Home-based

Email address for applications: sah@gamingintelligence.com