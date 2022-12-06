Business Development Director – Malta with Hybrid set-up

Company Description

Light & Wonder is a leading cross-platform global game company focused on creating new worlds where players can immerse themselves in dynamic casino, online or mobile games. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with nearly 5,000 employees, the company has locations on six continents.

Contract: Permanent

Salary: Competitive

Job Summary:

Reporting into the VP Commercial - MD Europe and sitting within the Light & Wonder (L&W) Commercial Team, the Business Development Director will lead new business development and Sales efforts for L&W’s European & global business. This role is a senior position that entails driving and being part of L&W’s growth strategy in terms of increasing a footprint in existing markets and evaluating future markets for entry in addition to driving the Business Development Strategy globally for the company. The Business Development Director will not only identify and sign on B2C customers, but also B2B customers to ensure that our aggregation platform continues to be leading edge with the widest and best in class variety of high-quality content available through the platform for all key regions.

Roles & Responsibilities

Close all open opportunities to success that are active in L&W’s CRM within a timely manner

Grow a healthy leads pipeline by attending shows, industry research and tender scouting for relevant L&W opportunities

Negotiate deals on behalf of L&W to conclude with most favorable terms with a long-term prospect

Apply and develop the L&W Sales Strategy to ensure the new business growth moves in the direction of L&W high level goals

Ideate and maintain (with complete support of the marketing team) second to none sales material and aid in L&W market positioning strategy as it applies to new business

Assess suitability of new markets for entry, and develop business cases to steer the business into new thriving markets that L&W is not in today

Travel to shows, to meet prospects and pitch large scale proposals

Assess opportunities for L&W across existing product lines, in addition to building cases and influencing future product lines based on industry research with solidly backed data

Sell the full range of the portfolio of L&W: Platform, Games, OGS, Game Services

Support the commercial account management teams as needed with commercial modeling and insights to be drawn from business development onto the existing network

Highlight to L&W any outliers within the industry worth of consideration for strategic partnership and other business-related alliances

Lead commercial negotiation and contracts for new 3rd party studios

Review and assess market opportunities of new studio partners

and review product offering from new 3rd parties to maximize revenue opportunity across L&W markets and customer base

Facilitate due diligence processes between L&W and Operator / Third-party studios

Qualifications

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Business Administration, or equivalent relevant experience

Required experience:

A minimum of 8 years of experience as a sales manager within the gambling industry

Experience within the online gaming sector and a passion for the industry

A proven track record in developing new and exisiting markets penetration within a sales role

A record of developing strong working relationships with executives, peers, and associates across multiple functions and lines of business

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and possess strong organizational and time management skills

Proven competence in negotiating. A great deal of experience in negotiating contracts

Tech savvy, professional, resourceful, and goal oriented when it comes to getting deals over the line

Enthusiasm, leadership, and a strong work ethic necessary to succeed in a dynamic, fast-moving, and results-oriented environment

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint).

Experience drafting proposals and presenting to clients is ideal

Additional languages can be a plus

Additional information

We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, however, only those selected for interviews will be contacted.

