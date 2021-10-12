Commercial Manager – Betting & Gaming



C&N Sporting Risk are in-play betting experts and specialises in building in-play betting products to service the Betting & Gaming industry. The company utilises raw data to build predictive models, which act as the foundation for the creation of a range of in-play betting and gaming products, designed to enhance user engagement and increase user activity.



The Role

The successful candidate will commence a new position within the company, designed to enhance the growth of the company’s presence in the Betting & Gaming industry. This will be focused on the following:

Growth of the client base for the company’s B2B product offerings,

Enhancing the breadth and depth of the company’s B2B product offerings,

Leading on the commercial growth of a new B2C product that the company is completing the build of.



This will involve:

Leading on B2B sales within the company,

Management of the company’s content team for both its B2B and B2C products,

Prioritisation of product improvement and engagement in line with demand in the industry

Being held accountable for the above and being comfortable holding staff across departments accountable for targets set relating to product, content and sales.



Required qualifications and experience

Previous employment in the Betting & Gaming Industry

A clear understanding of and ability to penetrate the US betting and gaming market with B2B product sales

A track record of Sales of B2B Products

Management of a Team

Skills/Language Requirements: English – Spoken & Written

Required Understanding:

Knowledge of betting and be engaged with betting on sport

The direction in which the Betting & Gaming industry has moved over the last five years, and a belief as to

the direction in which it is headed, which can be justified.

Awareness of existing in-play product and content offerings and the competitors offering these products.

What the goals of bookmakers and other media outlets are and how in-play engagement can help them

better achieve these goals.

Pipelining of sales leads and the sales journey required to secure B2B contracts in the Betting & Gaming

industry.



Expected Capabilities:

Presenting/pitching products to potential clients, both via video and in person.

High quality spoken & written English

The ability to implement systematic approaches to product and sales pipelining, target based work and

management of groups of staff, across different departments.

To create new sales leads in an innovative manner and execute a sales pipeline, turning leads into clients.



Salary: £72,000

Bonus: Up to 40% of Salary

Equity Options



Start Date: No later than: 01/03/2022

Location: Split between remote working, meeting based work & London.



All candidates wishing to be considered for this position, should send their CVs to

henry.newman@sportingrisk.com . Candidates should note that the requirements for the role are clear.

Candidates applying for the role who do not meet the minimum requirements will not be considered for the

role and may not receive a response to their application.