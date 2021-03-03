Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence

We are looking for editorial interns to join Gaming Intelligence. These posts are suitable for graduates seeking journalism experience to enhance their career prospects. There is the possibility of a permanent role at the end of the internship.

Gaming Intelligence is the leading B2B publisher for the betting and gaming industry, a $60bn industry that is expanding rapidly. We publish agenda-setting daily news, features and analysis. When chief executives and regulators want to talk, they talk to Gaming Intelligence. We deliver accurate, fresh and insightful copy across a variety of platforms.

We are a small, friendly and experienced team, all of whom work flexibly, whether full-time or part-time.

About the role

Working with our editors and reporters, you will be expanding our multimedia coverage; helping with the creation of videos, podcasts, newsletters and our website.

You will have the opportunity to write your own news stories and to help our journalists research theirs’.

You will be heavily involved in research and data compilation and able to work remotely.

About you:

You will have a passion for journalism and will have studied a related degree. You will need to be self-motivated, with an understanding of the key aspects of news-finding and feature creation.

You will be proficient with Word and Excel. Knowledge of Wordpress, iMovie and other audio-visual tools are a bonus.

Great communication skills – both oral and written – are essential.

A commitment to accuracy is essential in everything you do.

Pay: All internships are paid at the London Living Wage.

Hours: Full-time or part-time

Location: Home-based

Email address for applications: sah@gamingintelligence.com