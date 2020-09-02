Marketing Creative Lead – Malta

Our continuous growth requires us to further strengthen the Marketing Department with a Marketing Creative Lead who will become an integral part of our efficient Marketing team.

You will be working closely with, and reporting directly to, our Head of Marketing. You will be given the freedom to drive, concept and approve visual content with your ideas being forefront for the Relax brand, while we do our best to offer you a solid platform for personal and professional growth. You will be working with internal clients and management to lead the creative direction for our in-house design and content production team across all marketing projects. This includes but is not limited to driving the coordinated release of beautiful and consistent game launch advertising, game assets, event and conference visuals, sales and commercial literature, website, client area, campaign assets, PR, and social media visuals.

Job Requirement:

Work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to coordinate the production and delivery of marketing materials so to ensure that the visual identity of Relax Gaming and marketing art is aligned with the overall marketing objectives

Liaising with marketing project leads on creative requirements

Implement and manage the marketing art production process

Elevate and ensure consistency of the brand identity, messaging and focus

Quality control across all visual and content projects

Collaborating with designers and game studios to create graphic, 3-D, and digital concepts

Manage video creation for game launches, showreels and corporate content

Keeping pace with the competition with expanding creative ideas

Must have:

Structured approach to creative concept and delivery

Good communication to give detailed feedback and strong written English language skills to approve copy

Commercial mindset to manage third parties and agencies were required

Exceptional eye for composition, layout and visual messaging/flow

Work with a range of art styles for game content without compromising the overall brand

Ability to take initiative, be responsive to deadlines and manage marketing art priorities

Creativity and pragmatism in anticipating and finding solutions to overcome obstacles to advance projects

Ability to maintain perspective and manage priorities

5+ years of creative experience in design, video or digital marketing

3+ years of iGaming experience

1+ years leading on creative content creation at Art Director level or equivalent

1+ years of people management



Nice to have:

A range of backgrounds will be considered but experience in Motion Graphics, Video Editing or Social/Digital strategy would be considered an advantage

Agency background would be considered a positive

As a person, you:

Live and breathe smart creative marketing

Have clear ideas and know how to positively present them and secure senior buy-in

Are proactive and intuitive

Consider the bigger picture and can identify and rectify potential problems

Benefits of working at Relax:

We offer you a permanent position in an international and rapidly growing company

You will have the possibility to travel occasionally

Private health insurance and sports allowance



Life at Relax Gaming:

We are looking to welcome you to our team in Malta, our amazing office is located in the beautiful Spinola Bay – right in the heart of St Julians.

We are more than just a workplace, we are a community. At our offices, we have a never-ending supply of beverages and snacks, you can take a break from daily tasks and play video games with colleagues, have interesting chats, participate in a poker tournament or have fun in our events and parties.

One thing is for sure, there is something for everyone. And most importantly, whatever you do, there is always a top-notch team who will support you.

Interest piqued? Great, we need you! Apply here now!

We will interview continuously, and the recruitment process might be concluded as soon as we find the right candidate.

Relax Gaming handles all applications confidentially.

