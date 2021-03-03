This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence

3rd March 2021 10:25 am GMT

There are not many industries that are growing right now. The betting and gaming industry is one that is. The global online gambling market is worth around $60bn and can expect to double over the next few years. It is an industry that is dominated by regulations and M&A; and it is an industry that is under fire from politicians and mainstream media. This is fertile ground for journalists.

We are recruiting for a Multimedia Editor at Gaming Intelligence. The successful candidate will be pivotal in making our online content even more engaging and improving its presentation across all formats – written articles, video and audio.

We are looking for creative, hardworking individuals with a love of journalism and a keen eye for detail.

You will be working with our journalists to create high-quality and imaginative visual content for publication across the Gaming Intelligence website and other channels.

The role would suit a graduate, junior journalist or sub editor who wants to focus on creating multimedia content.

We are a small, friendly and experienced team, all of whom work flexibly, whether full-time or part-time.

You will receive guidance and training from our editors, but you will need to be self-motivated and independent. You will be working from home initially, with the potential to move to our London office or Southern Spain HQ.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Create and edit video content, adding subtitles, appropriate slides and graphics.
  • Sourcing artwork
  • Edit and upload Gaming Intelligence content.
  • Improve content by adding music, sound, film or artwork.
  • Generate ideas for and create (or commission) new projects.
  • Uploading content to content management system and publishing.
  • Ensure that editorial features and news stories are posted on schedule and without error.
  • Support the creation of editorial newsletters to promote content, delivered on time and to schedule.
  • Maintain and boost Gaming Intelligence’s social media communications.
  • Ensure that the articles are well promoted through the creation of effective headlines, standfirsts and links.

EXPERIENCE

  • Video and podcast editing skills.
  • A good eye for design and exceptional design skills.
  • Demonstrable SEO and social media knowledge and experience.
  • Proven ability to build and maintain working relationships with internal (all members of the editorial team) and external stakeholders (Industry PRs / wider media).
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • The ability to build and maintain strong business relationships.
  • Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
  • MS word, Excel.
  • Wordpress
  • Be comfortable editing and publishing content across all media formats.
  • Good all-round journalistic skill set: editing, sub-editing, writing of headlines and captions.
  • A good eye for design.
  • An interest in the gaming industry, finance, business or law is preferred.

Pay: Negotiable

Hours: Full-time

Location: Home-based

Email address for applications: sah@gamingintelligence.com

