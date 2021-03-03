Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence

Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence3rd March 2021 10:25 am GMT
There are not many industries that are growing right now. The betting and gaming industry is one that is. The global online gambling market is worth around $60bn and can expect to double over the next few years. It is an industry that is dominated by regulations and M&A; and it is an industry that is under fire from politicians and mainstream media. This is fertile ground for journalists.
We are recruiting for a Multimedia Editor at Gaming Intelligence. The successful candidate will be pivotal in making our online content even more engaging and improving its presentation across all formats – written articles, video and audio.
We are looking for creative, hardworking individuals with a love of journalism and a keen eye for detail.
You will be working with our journalists to create high-quality and imaginative visual content for publication across the Gaming Intelligence website and other channels.
The role would suit a graduate, junior journalist or sub editor who wants to focus on creating multimedia content.
We are a small, friendly and experienced team, all of whom work flexibly, whether full-time or part-time.
You will receive guidance and training from our editors, but you will need to be self-motivated and independent. You will be working from home initially, with the potential to move to our London office or Southern Spain HQ.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Create and edit video content, adding subtitles, appropriate slides and graphics.
- Sourcing artwork
- Edit and upload Gaming Intelligence content.
- Improve content by adding music, sound, film or artwork.
- Generate ideas for and create (or commission) new projects.
- Uploading content to content management system and publishing.
- Ensure that editorial features and news stories are posted on schedule and without error.
- Support the creation of editorial newsletters to promote content, delivered on time and to schedule.
- Maintain and boost Gaming Intelligence’s social media communications.
- Ensure that the articles are well promoted through the creation of effective headlines, standfirsts and links.
EXPERIENCE
- Video and podcast editing skills.
- A good eye for design and exceptional design skills.
- Demonstrable SEO and social media knowledge and experience.
- Proven ability to build and maintain working relationships with internal (all members of the editorial team) and external stakeholders (Industry PRs / wider media).
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- The ability to build and maintain strong business relationships.
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
- MS word, Excel.
- Wordpress
- Be comfortable editing and publishing content across all media formats.
- Good all-round journalistic skill set: editing, sub-editing, writing of headlines and captions.
- A good eye for design.
- An interest in the gaming industry, finance, business or law is preferred.
Pay: Negotiable
Hours: Full-time
Location: Home-based
Email address for applications: sah@gamingintelligence.com