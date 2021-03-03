Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence

There are not many industries that are growing right now. The betting and gaming industry is one that is. The global online gambling market is worth around $60bn and can expect to double over the next few years. It is an industry that is dominated by regulations and M&A; and it is an industry that is under fire from politicians and mainstream media. This is fertile ground for journalists.

We are recruiting for a Multimedia Editor at Gaming Intelligence. The successful candidate will be pivotal in making our online content even more engaging and improving its presentation across all formats – written articles, video and audio.

We are looking for creative, hardworking individuals with a love of journalism and a keen eye for detail.

You will be working with our journalists to create high-quality and imaginative visual content for publication across the Gaming Intelligence website and other channels.

The role would suit a graduate, junior journalist or sub editor who wants to focus on creating multimedia content.

We are a small, friendly and experienced team, all of whom work flexibly, whether full-time or part-time.

You will receive guidance and training from our editors, but you will need to be self-motivated and independent. You will be working from home initially, with the potential to move to our London office or Southern Spain HQ.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create and edit video content, adding subtitles, appropriate slides and graphics.

Sourcing artwork

Edit and upload Gaming Intelligence content.

Improve content by adding music, sound, film or artwork.

Generate ideas for and create (or commission) new projects.

Uploading content to content management system and publishing.

Ensure that editorial features and news stories are posted on schedule and without error.

Support the creation of editorial newsletters to promote content, delivered on time and to schedule.

Maintain and boost Gaming Intelligence’s social media communications.

Ensure that the articles are well promoted through the creation of effective headlines, standfirsts and links.

EXPERIENCE

Video and podcast editing skills.

A good eye for design and exceptional design skills.

Demonstrable SEO and social media knowledge and experience.

Proven ability to build and maintain working relationships with internal (all members of the editorial team) and external stakeholders (Industry PRs / wider media).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

The ability to build and maintain strong business relationships.

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

MS word, Excel.

Wordpress

Be comfortable editing and publishing content across all media formats.

Good all-round journalistic skill set: editing, sub-editing, writing of headlines and captions.

A good eye for design.

An interest in the gaming industry, finance, business or law is preferred.

Pay: Negotiable

Hours: Full-time

Location: Home-based

Email address for applications: sah@gamingintelligence.com