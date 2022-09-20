Role: Senior Reporter (x3)

Location: Remote (offices in London, England and Sotogrande, Spain)

Contract: Permanent

Salary: Competitive

Gaming Intelligence has served as an invaluable source of information for gambling industry decision makers across the globe for more than 15 years. We provide daily news, in-depth features and market data to our global readership, which includes regulatory authorities, state lotteries, gambling operators and suppliers, and the legal and financial communities.

The role

We are recruiting experienced writers who can immediately contribute to our agenda setting reporting and keep pace with the rapidly evolving and highly regulated gambling industry. You will report on the biggest news stories of the day while also developing and leveraging your industry relationships to produce off-diary articles, long-form features and analytical pieces for publication online and in print.

The candidate(s)

The ideal candidate will be educated to degree level or have equivalent experience and must have excellent written and oral communication skills. You must be well organised, highly efficient and able to set priorities and meet deadlines under pressure, with minimum supervision.

You will have excellent interview skills and the ability to commission and brief freelance writers on complex matters, as well as the confidence and experience to manage multiple features at once while maintaining the highest editorial standards.

This role would suit a self-motivated individual with at least five years journalistic experience, writing for a business audience, ideally in gambling (land-based or online), finance or law.

This is a remote position, however, we will only be able to consider applicants from the EU, UK and US.

You will:

Contribute to the daily news output

Source and write exclusive news stories and features

Analyse the biggest issues of the day to identify topics and trends

Build relationships with senior people within the industry to inform your reporting

Develop an expertise in the business of gambling

Conduct video and podcast interviews with the leading figures in the industry

Represent Gaming Intelligence at industry events around the world

Applications should be sent to hr@gamingintelligence.com by no later than Friday, 30 September 2022.