Belgium’s Commission des jeux de Hasard has added three more sites to its blacklist of illegal online gambling operators.

In the regulator’s first update since April of last year, three Curacao-licensed websites have been blacklisted; Asperino.com, Wildblaster.com and Madnix.com.

The blacklist now includes more than 170 domains which Belgian ISPs are required to prevent consumers from accessing.

Under Belgian law, customers of unlicensed online gaming sites may be liable to a fine of between €26 and €25,000, while [...]