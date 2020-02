GVC’s Australian-facing brands Ladbrokes and Neds have received a record fine in New South Wales for offering illegal gambling inducements to players in the state.

Ladbrokes and Neds were ordered to pay a fine and costs of AUD$207,500 by state regulator Liquor & Gaming NSW, after being found guilty of breaching NSW gaming regulations at Downing Centre Local Court late last week.

The conviction follows an investigation by the regulator into promotions which appeared on Channel 7, Instagram and Facebook in 2018. Four Ladbrokes [...]