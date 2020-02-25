Playtech partners Rightlander to enhance affiliate compliance

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into a partnership with affiliate compliance specialist Rightlander.

Rightlander’s solutions will be made available to Playtech’s operator partners through the Playtech IMS platform, including a range of affiliate compliance tools such as Automated Compliance Monitor, a PPC Monitor, a Proactive Affiliate Finder, and Compliance Live, which allows operators to track real time non-compliant advertising during live events such as football games.

“It’s great to see Playtech taking steps to help its operators be as compliant as possible when it comes to the often-challenging area of affiliate compliance,” said Rightlander founder Ian Sims. “Our technology does much of the heavy lifting, allowing operators to clearly see the publishers linking to their brands and be notified of any violation events that occur.

“This is a commendable move from Playtech and we encourage other platform providers and operators to take additional steps to improve affiliate compliance.”

Rightlander’s platform allows affiliates and operators to identify potentially non-compliant content in regulated jurisdictions by scanning affiliate content for specific set criteria, and sending alerts when any compliance breaches are discovered.

“We are delighted to welcome Rightlander to our SaaS programme, designed to offer our customers access to specialist services from carefully selected third parties,” said Playtech vice president of product strategy Anthony Evans. “At Playtech, a key part of our mission is to equip licensees with the tools they need to comply with the most stringent of regulatory requirements.

“Rightlander represents exactly what we are looking for in a SaaS partner, offering both an understanding of the unique demands of the gambling industry and the specialist technology to address one of its major compliance challenges.”

