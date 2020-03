Switzerland has joined the list of nations closing its casinos as part of wider efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, although licensed operators may continue to offer games online.

Following the decision to close public venues until 19 April, the Swiss government has also expanded its blacklist of unlicensed online gambling operators.

Under Swiss law, only the country’s land-based casinos are eligible for licensure to operate online.

Comlot, the Swiss Lottery and Betting Board, has added 13 new unlicensed gambling urls to its [...]