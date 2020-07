Lawmakers in Rhode Island have proposed amendments to the state’s General Laws to allow individuals to open online sports betting accounts without having to visit a land-based casino.

Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market opened in December 2018 as a retail-only offering, with online sports betting legislation signed into law in March 2019, enabling mobile sports betting anywhere in the state through the Twin River casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, subject to in-person registration.

With the COVID-19 [...]