A number of US states temporarily suspended land-based casino operations over the weekend as a precautionary measure against the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island, all confirmed that casino operations would be temporarily suspended for at least the next two weeks, while casinos in Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, New York and Missouri have also decided to close their doors to the public.

Illinois

The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has [...]