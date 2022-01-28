BtoBet secures license to offer sportsbook in the Netherlands

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook provider BtoBet has been granted a license by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA).

BtoBet’s Neuron 3 sportsbook platform is now fully certified in line with Dutch regulations and available for deployment with operator partners in the Netherlands.

“Receiving the Dutch supplier license offers significant growth opportunities for BtoBet, as we seek to bring first-class betting entertainment to players together with local operators,” said BtoBet chief operating officer Dima Reiderman.

“This license, pending our entry in the Dutch market, will help to accelerate our foothold in the mature European market, as we continue to sustain our growth trajectory with a global market expansion strategy. Setting the basis for BtoBet’s entry to yet another regulated market highlights our commitment to strengthen our position as one of the leading sportsbook suppliers to the global industry,” Reiderman added.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were unchanged at SEK107.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, less than 2 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK109.60 per share set on January 18, the date of NeoGames' bid to acquire the business for €420m.