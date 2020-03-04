This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BlueRibbon Software approved to launch in Romania

4th March 2020 9:56 am GMT

Malta-based B2B marketing solutions provider BlueRibbon Software has been granted approval to launch its marketing jackpot services in Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

The Class 2 Gaming licence from the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) enables BlueRibbon to roll out its Player Engagement Platform to licensed operators in the country and follows a recent deal with leading operator MaxBet.ro.

“Obtaining this reputable certification from the Romanian regulator marks yet another great milestone for us at BlueRibbon, enabling us to deliver our powerful solutions to even more operators and their players across the globe,” said BlueRibbon Software co-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer.

“We are now more than ever aware of the demand to implement innovative solutions in order to drive the acquisition of new players while retaining existing ones. That being said, BlueRibbon is increasingly committed to providing bespoke solutions using jackpots and tournaments to meet the needs of operators and markets alike, helping them to achieve their business goals.”

