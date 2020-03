Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi Group has announced the temporary suspension of its sports betting services to Bulgaria-licensed operator National Lottery AD.

Kambi issued the formal notice to the operator March 12th following what it described as the Bulgarian operator’s decision to voluntarily relinquish its local license.

National Lottery AD, which is not the national lottery of Bulgaria, previously offered a broad range of lottery and instant win games through 7777.bg, however, the law was amended last month to state that [...]