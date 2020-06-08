GGPoker Network awarded B2B licence in Malta

GGPoker Network has expanded its regulated markets footprint with a B2B licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The award of a Type 3 Gaming Services licence will enable the online poker network to continue its recent expansion, which has seen it add TotoGaming and OlyBet to its network.

“It’s always a good sign and an honor to receive a license from Malta Gaming Authority and we could not be more enthused,” said GGPoker Network head Jean-Christophe Antoine. “We look forward to signing new partnerships to continue making online poker available all around the world.”

GGPoker Network, which also holds licences from the UK and Curacao, recently hosted the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, an online poker tournament series that featured hundreds of events and awarded over $134m in cash prizes.